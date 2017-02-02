2 bald eagles euthanized after being shot in Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two bald eagles have died in Tennessee after they were found with gunshot wounds earlier this week.

A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency employee found the first bald eagle alive, but injured off State Route 68 near State Route 58 in Meigs County around 2 p.m. Monday.

It was later discovered the female eagle had been shot, possibly a week ago, with size eight to 11 shotgun pellets.

The eagle’s injuries were determined to be incurable and she had to be euthanized.

On Wednesday, a second eagle was found around noon on the side of Abby Lane in Rhea County.

According to a release, the eagle was alive, but was in poor condition. It also had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries that may have been caused by a gunshot.

Tennessee currently has 200 active bald eagle nests. In 1978, bald eagles were placed on the endangered species list where they stated until 2007. They are now protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Violations of those statues carry a maximum criminal penalty up to $100,000 and/or one year in federal prison.

Anyone with information on what happened to the bald eagles is asked to call the TWRA at 931-484-9571 or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 615-736-5532.