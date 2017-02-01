Will Ignont ready to ‘strap up’ for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Will Ignont said he is beyond blessed to commit to the University of Tennessee.

The linebacker from Buckhorn High School in New Market in Northern Alabama comes from an area that produced guys like Jason Swain, Joey Kent and Arron Sears. While Tennessee hasn’t gone into that area a lot for recruiting, Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said Coach Tommy Figpin did a great job of mining that area and getting Ignont.

“Will dropped down in the rankings a little bit, went to IMG Academy, things didn’t work out there, transferred back to Buckhorn High School, so he had some off the field issues, but people there have assured me that he has matured there and learned from a lot of his mistakes,” said Parker. “Tennessee is going to get a guy that is probably one of the better athletes, other than Tyler South, coming to Knoxville.”

Parker says Ignont held true to his Tennessee commitment throughout the month of January, in spite of getting some interest from other schools. He says once word got out that Ignont has grown up during the latter part of his senior year other schools became more interested in him.

“Tommy Figpin is getting a get with Will Ignont,” said Parker. “He’s got a lot of skills. If he can keep his mind on the right tracks and get in shape, then he has a great chance to compete and play early in his career as a linebacker for Tennessee.”