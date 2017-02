West Knoxville road reopens after sinkhole repairs completed

Related Coverage Sinkhole closes West Knoxville road for at least 6 weeks

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A West Knoxville road has reopened, just over six weeks after a sinkhole forced its closure.

Wesley Road in the West Hills neighborhood of West Knoxville reopened Wednesday afternoon after repairs to the sinkhole were completed. The hole opened up on December 19 and was originally estimated to be 20 feet in diameter. It grew to 60 feet when it fully collapsed, extending the closure of Wesley Road between Kingston Pike and Dorchester Drive.

Contractor Foundations Systems Inc. carried out the repair work.

