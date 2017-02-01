UT, First Tennessee Bank announce winning throwback debit card

Related Coverage UT, First Tennessee bank hold debit card design contest

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and First Tennessee Bank announced on Wednesday, National Signing Day, the winning design in its throwback debit card contest.

Fans voted online for one of three vintage designs. The Star Vols logo received 2,005 votes, or 64 percent. The debit cards will be available to First Tennessee account holders beginning February 4 at First Tennessee branches or online.

First Tennessee was sponsor of National Signing Day 2017 for the University of Tennessee and hosted a celebration at the Tennessee Theatre Wednesday night.

