UT, First Tennessee Bank announce winning throwback debit card

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: UT/FTB)
(source: UT/FTB)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and First Tennessee Bank announced on Wednesday, National Signing Day, the winning design in its throwback debit card contest.

Fans voted online for one of three vintage designs. The Star Vols logo received 2,005 votes, or 64 percent. The debit cards will be available to First Tennessee account holders beginning February 4 at First Tennessee branches or online.

First Tennessee was sponsor of National Signing Day 2017 for the University of Tennessee and hosted a celebration at the Tennessee Theatre Wednesday night.

Previous story: UT, First Tennessee bank hold debit card design contest

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s