U.S. travel ban hits home for Knoxville doctor from Sudan

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – President Trump’s executive order on immigration, banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries, is hitting home for a doctor in Knoxville.

“I wanted my voice to be heard, as a citizen, as a mommy and doctor, as a person before everything and above all as a Muslim,” said Dr. Nihad Menoofli.

Menoofli is a hospitalist at UT Medical Center. She’s Muslim and originally from Sudan, but has called Knoxville home for the past four years and the United States home for 16 years in total.

Like many people, Nihad took to social media to vent her frustrations on the recent travel ban in a private Facebook group called “Love Trumps Hate Knoxville.”

Now in its sixth day, President Trump’s travel ban continues to spark controversy.

“The problem is, most of American citizens who are immigrants, this is their country. So where should they go?” asked Menoofli.

Menoofli’s religion isn’t what scares her. It’s the fear that her three daughters will grow up as second-class citizens.

“It does hurt it does hurt a lot but I think I’m strong enough to deal with it. My problem is with my kids,” said Menoofli. “I don’t want them to feel like they are less because of their religion.”

Menoofli’s solution is her faith. Her coping mechanism is showing her Muslim pride without fear.

“I cannot change the things around me, but I can change my attitude towards it,” Menoofli said. “So if I acted out of fear, it would be as if I did something wrong but I didn’t. I don’t think it’s my fault people think that all Muslims are terrorists.”

Menoofli says despite the executive order’s intended purpose, she says it’s propaganda for the enemy.

“I just don’t think this is the right way to do it, you prevent people from coming here… even from people who are dying in Syria. And you think they are Just to coming here to kill Americans? They’re fleeing death themselves to come and kill themselves here?” said Menoofli.

