Ty Chandler a winner for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker says Ty Chandler does all of his talking on the football field.

The four-star running back, who hails from Montgomery Bell Academy, took a win over Brentwood Academy in the Tennessee state championships, thanks to Chandler. Ole Miss fought hard for Chandler, but he ended up signing with Tennessee.

“He’s an Ole Miss legacy and the Rebels were a pick at different times to be the landing spot for Ty Chandler, but Tennessee, Robert Gillespie, Butch Jones all did a great job of recruiting Ty Chandler, which they got him recruited back in the summer,” said Parker. “You need guys like him, Maleik Gray, Trey Smith at the top of the class to say ‘Hey, we believe about what is going on in Knoxville, we’re going to stay home and make this thing a winner.'”

Parker says Chandler is a dynamic player to catch the football out on the backfield, played some slight receiver with Montgomery Bell Academy.

“He is going to be a guy who comes in and competes right away with John Kelly,” said Parker. Everyone knows Alvin Kamera and Jalen Hurd are long gone now, so a lot of carries left out there. Josh Dobbs, Tennessee’s leading rusher is also gone, so a ton of opportunities for Ty Chandler.”

Chandler has done a great job putting on about 10-12 pounds of muscle from his junior to his senior year, according to Parker. If Chandler can put on another 10-15 pounds before Tennessee plays Virginia tech, Parker thinks he has a good chance to compete.