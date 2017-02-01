Trey Coleman rounds-out Tennessee’s offensive backfield

Trey Coleman

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – West Monroe High School’s Trey Coleman is one of three players who signed from Louisiana in the 2017 recruiting class.

“Robert Gillespie using his ties down there to help Tennessee address a huge need with the running back position this 2017 cycle,” said Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker of Coleman.

Parker said unlike Tim Jordan and Ty Chandler, Coleman is a “betweent he tackles” kind of guy. He says Tennessee will need some guys like that in short yardage situations.

“He can do some things outside the tackle and what-not, but if there is someone that is less heralded this class that has a chance to really open up the minds of Tennessee fans it is Trey Coleman,” said Parker.

