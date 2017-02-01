Top-ranked recruit Trey Smith excited for new Vols signing class

Related Coverage High school athletes commit on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Early enrollee Trey Smith is excited for the new signing class coming in to the University of Tennessee football program.

Smith is the nation’s top ranked recruit, according to ESPN. The five-star offensive lineman, from Jackson, Tennessee, is already on the UT campus. Smith says he’s already enrolled in five classes for 15 credit hours.

“I’m excited about each and every single recruit that’s in there, man. All I can say is when we get to campus, we’re going to work hard. We’re going to ball out for the future of University of Tennessee football.”

