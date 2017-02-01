Tim Jordan one of the most underrated prospects for the South

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Even though Tim Jordan is one of the less heralded prospects in Tennessee’s class, Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker is convinced he is one of the most underrated prospects in the southern region.

Jordan played basketball before really investing in the running back position, according to Parker. He said Jordan came on the recruiting radar late. He was a one-time Western Kentucky commit.

“Really dynamic kid, both physically and mentally,” said Parker. “If he can get to Tennessee and really adhere to Coach Gillespie’s teachings, then he’s got a great chance to compete down the road.”

With Jordan, Parker says Tennessee gets added depth in that position.

“With no Kamara, no Hurd, no Jeremy Lewis, who transfered during the 2016 season, they had to have someone like him,” said Parker. “To get him late in the process in January after only offering in December was big for Tennessee.”