Middle Tennessee’s Theo Jackson a versatile player for Vols

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
theo jackson

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Theo Jackson is player who committed to Tennessee in the summer and held true throughout the process.

Jackson comes from Overton Comp High School in Nashville. Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said Jackson is a very long-ranging kid.

“He could play wide receiver, he could play defensive back, but I think Tennessee is probably going to start him out at cornerback,” said Parker.

At 6’2 Parker says Jackson is probably one of the longer defensive backs Tennesee has signed in quite a while, especially for that position.

“When you’re going up against receivers that are 6’4, 6’5 you’re going to need a longer guy to compete with that and Theo Jackson can do that,” said Parker.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s