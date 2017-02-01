Middle Tennessee’s Theo Jackson a versatile player for Vols

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Theo Jackson is player who committed to Tennessee in the summer and held true throughout the process.

Jackson comes from Overton Comp High School in Nashville. Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said Jackson is a very long-ranging kid.

“He could play wide receiver, he could play defensive back, but I think Tennessee is probably going to start him out at cornerback,” said Parker.

At 6’2 Parker says Jackson is probably one of the longer defensive backs Tennesee has signed in quite a while, especially for that position.

“When you’re going up against receivers that are 6’4, 6’5 you’re going to need a longer guy to compete with that and Theo Jackson can do that,” said Parker.