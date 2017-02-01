Terrell Bailey sticks with Tennessee

Related Coverage Butch Jones announces 2 new coaching changes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said Terrell Bailey got some offers late in the program and it was looking like he was going to flip from Tennessee.

“With Willie Martinez moving on from Knoxville, it looked like he may flip for a while,” said Parker. “I know Oregon and Notre Dame offered late. Those are two prolific schools that always kind of open up the eyes for young men.”

Bailey ended up signing for Tennessee. Parker said it was a big win for Tennessee to get the cornerback, who played for Ehret John High School in Marrerro, Louisiana.

“Kind of like Cheyenne Labruzza, to go down to the state of Louisiana and get one of their better defenders out of that state was big for them,” said Parker. “LSU didn’t come as hard after Terrell Bailey has hard as they did CCheyenne Labruzza, but still a guy who has a chance to come in and compete right away.”