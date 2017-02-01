Tennessee signs #EL17E

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Vols seem to have another strong signing class heading their way. Tennessee has 28 commits expected to sign and come in with the 11th ranked signing class in the country, according to Inside Tennessee.

Maleik Gray

La Vergne High School’s Maleik Gray is one of the best safeties in the country. The four-star athlete is one of four defensive backs to join Bob Shoop’s unit.

Maleik Gray

 

Cheyenne Labruzza

Labruzza is the fist Louisiana native to be recruited by the Vols since 2012.

Cheyenne Labruzza

Terrell Bailey 

The four-star defensive back is from Louisiana.

terrell baile

James Brown 

The three-star recruit is from Orlando, Florida.

James Brown

Solon Page

The three-star linebacker is from Marietta, Georgia.

Solon Page III

Kivon Bennett

Bennett is a four-star recruit from Hollywood, Florida. 

Kivon Bennett

Shawn Shamburger

The three-star recruit tallied 51 tackles for Colquitt County High School last season in Moultrie, Georgia.

Shawn Shamburger

Shannon Reid

The linebacker is from Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Shanon Reid

Matt Butler

Butler is from Garner, North Carolina.

Matthew Butler

Deandre Johnson

The mid-year enrolle is a defensive end from Miami, Florida.

Deandre Johnson

Ryan Thaxton

The three-star defensive lineman is from Alexandria, Virginia.

Ryan Thaxton

Eric Crosby

The four-star defensive lineman is from Virginia Beach.

Eric Crosby

