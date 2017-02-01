Tennessee signs #EL17E

Related Coverage High school athletes commit on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Vols seem to have another strong signing class heading their way. Tennessee has 28 commits expected to sign and come in with the 11th ranked signing class in the country, according to Inside Tennessee.

Maleik Gray

La Vergne High School’s Maleik Gray is one of the best safeties in the country. The four-star athlete is one of four defensive backs to join Bob Shoop’s unit.

Cheyenne Labruzza

Labruzza is the fist Louisiana native to be recruited by the Vols since 2012.

Terrell Bailey

The four-star defensive back is from Louisiana.

James Brown

The three-star recruit is from Orlando, Florida.

Solon Page

The three-star linebacker is from Marietta, Georgia.

Kivon Bennett

Bennett is a four-star recruit from Hollywood, Florida.

Shawn Shamburger

The three-star recruit tallied 51 tackles for Colquitt County High School last season in Moultrie, Georgia.

Shannon Reid

The linebacker is from Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Matt Butler

Butler is from Garner, North Carolina.

Deandre Johnson

The mid-year enrolle is a defensive end from Miami, Florida.

Ryan Thaxton

The three-star defensive lineman is from Alexandria, Virginia.

Eric Crosby

The four-star defensive lineman is from Virginia Beach.