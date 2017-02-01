Tennessee signs #EL17E

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Vols seem to have another strong signing class heading their way. Tennessee has 28 commits expected to sign and come in with the 11th ranked signing class in the country, according to Inside Tennessee.
La Vergne High School’s Maleik Gray is one of the best safeties in the country. The four-star athlete is one of four defensive backs to join Bob Shoop’s unit.
Labruzza is the fist Louisiana native to be recruited by the Vols since 2012.
Terrell Bailey
The four-star defensive back is from Louisiana.
The three-star recruit is from Orlando, Florida.
The three-star linebacker is from Marietta, Georgia.
Bennett is a four-star recruit from Hollywood, Florida.
Shawn Shamburger
The three-star recruit tallied 51 tackles for Colquitt County High School last season in Moultrie, Georgia.
Shannon Reid
The linebacker is from Lehigh Acres, Florida.
Matt Butler
Butler is from Garner, North Carolina.
The mid-year enrolle is a defensive end from Miami, Florida.
Ryan Thaxton
The three-star defensive lineman is from Alexandria, Virginia.
The four-star defensive lineman is from Virginia Beach.