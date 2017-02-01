Tennessee Senator claims capitol protesters were paid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of protesters ascended Tennessee’s State Capitol hill Monday night, loudly making their voices heard on a wide range of issues.

But it was a single tweet that is still causing a clamor 24 hours later.

State Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) tweeted Monday night, accusing some of the demonstrators of being paid protesters.

“Despite what the media may report several of the protesters admitted that they had been paid to be at the TN Capitol,” Sen. Bailey tweeted.

Bailey didn’t offer any evidence that supported his claim, and he immediately began getting backlash on Twitter, with users asking him to show proof.

WKRN caught up with several of the protesters, who insist they weren’t paid a dime.

“It’s just absurd,” said Melinda Ringer, who drove from Cheatham County to protest at the Capitol Monday. “None of the people that I know who are so passionate about these things would even take money to do those things.”

“It undermines what all of us as protesters were there for and what we were trying to express, which is that people are scared and they’re angry,” said Janelle Wood, an East Nashville resident.

“It’s taking away from the important issue, which is that citizens are very frustrated with what they feel are legislators not listening to them and their concerns,” Belmont student Amanda La Bonte said.

WKRN went to Sen. Bailey’s office at Legislative Plaza Tuesday for comment, but office staff said he was in a meeting.

Earlier in the day a Senate spokesperson said Sen. Bailey’s office said he would be in meetings all week.

At least two democrats called out Bailey on Twitter because of the statement.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) tweeted:

Wow. #alternativefacts much? I think everyone present at TN Capitol tonight should kindly inform the Sen why you were really there. pic.twitter.com/zZphnEl8PJ — John Ray Clemmons (@JRClemmons) January 31, 2017

Rep. Bo Mitchell (D-Nashville) tweeted, in part:

My friend @PaulBaileyforTN knows this malicious statement is untrue and I respectfully call on him to retract it. (1/3) https://t.co/WHqoPmu7VG — Bo Mitchell (@VoteBo) January 31, 2017