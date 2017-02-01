Tennessee native K’Rojhn Calbert fought for spot with Vols

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Playing for Tennessee was a dream come true for K’Rojhn Calbert.

Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said the three-star commit didn’t have a lot of prospects early on, despite being 6’5 and 285 pounds. Parker says Calbert played basketball early in his high school career, had some knee problems, then finally started to get healthy his junior and senior seasons.

“He is really one of the guys that went out and earned his offers, going to camps, both on campus universities and on satellite camps,” said Parker. “He went out and earned his spot at Tennessee.”

Parker says the McMinville native from Warren County High School started getting offers from schools like Louisville, but once Tennessee came in with an offer on November 16 it was only a matter of hours before he had verbally committed to the Volunteers.

“If you hear him talk, has some of that Southern twang, kind of like me, so you knew he was probably to going to end up in Knoxville,” Parker joked.

Calbert is multi-dimensional, according to Parker. He says Calbert may not be able to play center, but he could play either guard or tackle spot.

“There is a lot there to work with,” said Parker. “He is very athletic. He is going to be one of those guys who comes to Tennessee and really has one of those Power Ts tattooed on his chest day one.”