Solon Page III signs with Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Volunteers have officially added three-star recruit Solon Page.

“Solon Page III is a very athletic guy and kind of fits the mold of what Tennessee has been doing with the linebacker position since Butch Jones showed up,” said Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker.

Page verbally committed to Tennessee in April and since then Parker said he has stayed true to his commitment to Tennessee. The offensive linebacker currently plays for Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, which is actually the same school Brian Randolph played at.

“I don’t know if he can compete right away for starting job. He’ll get in there with Shanon Reid, some of the other guys at that vacant linebacker position for Tennessee,” said Parker. ” If he can’t get on the field, I think a red-shirt would do him a lot of good, pack on a little more weight so he can kind of hold out to the riggers of SEC football.”

Overall, Parker says Page is a great get for the Volunteers.

I just want to thank everyone at K-Town and the entire #Changgang family. I never thought this would be possible🅰️♠️ https://t.co/S1pa6HmoyD — Solon Page III (@SolonPage) January 30, 2017