Shawn Shamburger helps fill gaping holes in Tennessee’s defense

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Derek Barnett era at Tennessee is over and Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker says Shawn Shamburger is a guy could help give Tennessee back its defensive depth.

“Shawn is the guy that is coming in as actually the most fundamentally sound quarterback and actually I put together a way too early depth projection for Tennessee. I think he has a great chance of starting right away,” said Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker. “It sounds weird for a guy that wasn’t a heralded prospect, wasn’t a Scout 300 guy, but he’s so fundamentally sound that I think he has a great chance to play somewhere in the secondary.”

Shamburger transferred to Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia after he became too old to become eligible to play in Alabama. Parker says Shamburger could play cornerback, nickleback or safety.

“He is the type of guy who Tennessee loves to bring in and piece and place wherever you have a whole in that spot,” said Parker. “He surprised a lot of people when he committed, but I think Tennessee fans are going to like what they see when he gets on the field.”