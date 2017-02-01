Tennessee’s Ryan Thaxton a player with ‘extreme upsides’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For much of the recruiting process, Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said Ryan Thaxton wasn’t a heralded prospect for Tennessee.

He says the only school that showed much interest in Thaxton early on was Rutgers University. Parker said Maryland came after Thaxton quite a bit and he eventually committed to Tennessee, signing his National Letter of Intent on December 21, 2016.

Previous story: Vols receive verbal commitment from Virginia’s Ryan Thaxton

“You put him on senior film, he’s not as good as some other guys in his classes,” said Parker. “Not as explosive, but he’s still got a long way to go in maturing his body.”

Parker says he thinks if Thaxton can come in, red-shirt and put on some weight, he will be a huge upside for Tennessee in 2018-2019.

“He reminds me a lot of LaTroy Lewis when he first came in,” said Parker. “He came in, red-shirted, put on some weight, eventually was into two deep his last 2-3 years at Tennessee. Thaxton could be that guy.”