Tennessee’s Ryan Thaxton a player with ‘extreme upsides’

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Ryan Thaxton

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For much of the recruiting process, Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said Ryan Thaxton wasn’t a heralded prospect for Tennessee.

He says the only school that showed much interest in Thaxton early on was Rutgers University. Parker said Maryland came after Thaxton quite a bit and he eventually committed to Tennessee, signing his National Letter of Intent on December 21, 2016.

Previous story: Vols receive verbal commitment from Virginia’s Ryan Thaxton

“You put him on senior film, he’s not as good as some other guys in his classes,” said Parker. “Not as explosive, but he’s still got a long way to go in maturing his body.”

Parker says he thinks if Thaxton can come in, red-shirt and put on some weight, he will be a huge upside for Tennessee in 2018-2019.

“He reminds me a lot of LaTroy Lewis when he first came in,” said Parker. “He came in, red-shirted, put on some weight, eventually was into two deep his last 2-3 years at Tennessee. Thaxton could be that guy.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s