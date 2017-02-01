No injuries in North Knoxville school bus crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – No injuries were reported when a school bus was rear ended by a van Wednesday in North Knoxville.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on Central Street near Bernard Avenue. The Knoxville Police Department says 12 kids, a driver and a monitor were on the bus, which was taking students from Holston Middle School to the Boys and Girls Club.

The driver of the van was cited for not having a driver’s license, not having insurance and following too closely. Three children were in the van, all of whom were in car seats.