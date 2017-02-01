Nashville man says coyote attacked his chicken coop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man sounds the alarm after saving his chickens from what he says was an aggressive coyote.

Three hens are packed in tight Tuesday night, one day after the feathers flew.

“This thing was pretty mean,” said chicken owner Matt Petty.

Petty had turned in for the night on Monday when the squawking started.

“I ran out to see what was happening, and there was what I think was a coyote just going crazy on the chicken coop,” he explained. “That’s when I grabbed the shovel and went after it.”

After a brief standoff, the animal was gone, leaving behind a flurry of feathers and a chewed up coop.

Today the hens, V, Janice Jopla-hen, and Dolly Part-hen, are fine. Coop pal Loretta-hen, though, continues to heal.

“My sister owns Smith County Veterinary Clinic, took her over there this morning, they did surgery,” said Petty. “Took like 40 stitches to put her back together, but she’s kicking.”

In all his years in Nashville, Petty says has never seen a coyote up close. After posting of his encounter online, others in the neighborhood noted they’d also spotted coyotes near their homes.

“Keep an eye out for these things,” he said.

The TWRA urges anyone who’s wary of coyotes in their neighborhood to keep pet food indoors.

They also urge anyone who spots a coyote to make sure to scare it away.

