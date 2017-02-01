North Carolina’s Matthew Butler Vols first addition on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Matthew Butler was one of the first players to send his National Letter of Intent Wednesday. North Carolina’s number one defensive tackle said Tennessee’s “transparency” reassured him.

“Matthew Butler and in similar fashion Derek Crosby is a position that Tennessee really needed to get this class,” said Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker. “He is a guy that could play the five-technique, could play the three-technique, could slide up and down the defensive line for the Vols.”

Butler is 6’4 and weighs in at 265 pounds and Parker said he is probably one of the more intelligent kids in the class.

“You ask him a question, you get usually get about a 200-word response to it,” joked Parker. “Tennessee didn’t’ have as much success in the tar heel state this cycle as they did in the previous cycles under Coach Butch Jones, but to go over to that area, get the number one defensive tackle in that state, kind of like Shy Tuttle was big for Tennessee.”

Parker said he thinks if Butler can pack on a little weight, he’s got a great chance to compete as a defensive end spot and run situations. Although, he admits it may be a couple of years before he can get in and start defensive tackle.

