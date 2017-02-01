Marque Bembry overcomes knee injury to play for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three-star offensive linebacker Marquez Bembry dealt with a knee injury for his senior year, so Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said he wasn’t able to get on the field and move up the rankings with much senior film.

“He showed up a couple times to Tennessee games in crutches,” said Parker. “Your heart goes out to a guy that always loses his senior year, but a really athletic guy, played some defensive end, played some linebacker in high school.”

Membry committed March 14. Parker said he thinks Membry will play defensive end all the way in Tennessee.

“Kind of like Ryan Thaxton, Darrell Taylor where those athletic games that you need that skill set and you bring them in, you put them in front of the strength and conditioning coach, put on about 25 pounds on them and then you say go sick ’em,” said Parker. “I think he is going to be a good guy who is going to help Tennessee on third downs and passing situations down the road.”

Coming off his knee injury, Parker said doesn’t know if Bembry can get on the road his freshman year, but he thinks he may be able to get a red-shirt. He says Bembry is an electric guy who could give Tennessee an edge down the road.