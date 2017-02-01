Middle Tennessee prospect Malek Gray a huge get for Bob Shoop

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Maleik Gray

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker says four-star safety Maleik Gray flirted with other schools including Florida State, but ended up at Tennessee because of a lot of recruiting from the Volunteers.

“A huge get for the class of Bob Shoop,” said Parker. “First time I saw him three years ago, I thought he was projected as an outside linebacker. Here he is as a four-star safety prospect in the Scout 100. We’ll see what position he ends up playing.”

Parker said he could play safety, nickelback or put on weight and end up being a linebacker. Regardless, he says Gray is one of the top prospects in the entire state.

Previous story: Four star safety Maleik Gray commits to Tennessee

Even though Gray didn’t have a prolific senior year at Lavern High School, Parker says Gray was really a player that Tennessee had to get. Gray verbally committed June 12.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s