Madisonville man charged with murdering his father

MADISONVILLE (WATE) – A Monroe County man has been indicted in connection with death of his father.

Robert Charles Atkins, 20, is charged with one count of first degree murder.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney General Stephen Crump began investigating the death of Charles Ray Taylor, 47, of Athens, shortly after his body was found in a wooded area off Griffith Branch Road in Madisonville in December.

Taylor had been reported missing for several days.

Previous story: Missing man’s body found in Monroe County; death treated as homicide

During the investigation, authorities say they were led to Atkins, Taylor’s son. He was already being held in the Monroe County Jail on unrelated charges when the indictment came down. He is being held without bond.