Madisonville man charged with murdering his father

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Robert Atkins (source: TBI)
Robert Atkins (source: TBI)

MADISONVILLE (WATE) – A Monroe County man has been indicted in connection with death of his father.

Robert Charles Atkins, 20, is charged with one count of first degree murder.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney General Stephen Crump began investigating the death of Charles Ray Taylor, 47, of Athens, shortly after his body was found in a wooded area off Griffith Branch Road in Madisonville in December.

Taylor had been reported missing for several days.

Previous story: Missing man’s body found in Monroe County; death treated as homicide

During the investigation, authorities say they were led to Atkins, Taylor’s son. He was already being held in the Monroe County Jail on unrelated charges when the indictment came down. He is being held without bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s