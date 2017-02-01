License plate to benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library goes into production

Related Coverage License plates featuring Dolly Parton to benefit Imagination Library

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dolly Parton announced a special Imagination Library license plate that will benefit her program that provides more than a million books to children for free each month.

The colorful plate features the Imagination Library’s logo and Parton’s likeness with a silhouette of the Great Smoky Mountains in the background.

Previous story: License plates featuring Dolly Parton to benefit Imagination Library

“My daddy thought the Imagination Library was the most important thing I’d ever accomplished, so I know if he was still here with us, he would’ve been the first person to buy one for his truck,” Parton said.

The Dollywood Foundation plans to contribute its portion of the plate proceeds directly to county Imagination Library programs in Tennessee.

“We could not provide one million books to children each month without the support of local communities around the world,” said Dollywood Foundation President David Dotson. “Through the funding and awareness the Tennessee Imagination Library license plate will generate, we’re able to inspire even more children here in our home state to love to read.”

The Dolly Parton/Imagination Library plate quickly reached its 1,000 pre-order requirement, allowing it to go into production.

The plates that were pre-ordered are beginning to arrive at local county clerk’s offices. Plates can be personalized for an additional fee through the Department of Revenue.