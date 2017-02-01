West Tennessee’s LaTrell Bumphus ready to work for the Vols

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – LaTrell Bumphus verbally committed to Tennessee on June 18.

Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said Bumphus is a player that has been talked about for the last 2-3 years. He says LaTrell put in the work and developed himself to become a true D1 prospect.

Offically committed to The University of Tennessee! 🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/qr7I2d5kMm — LaTrell Bumphus (@LBumphus) June 18, 2016

“I saw him at different camp circuit events back in the spring and really started to come along,” said Parker. “A lot of people reject him as a defensive end, we rank him as a tight end and Tennessee is recruiting him as a tight end, so with Jason Croom moving on there is going to be some targets and some availabilities with that position.”

Parker says Austin Pope red-shirted with the tight-end position so he will have a chance to get on the field in 2017. Still, Parker says time will tell if Latrell can come in and compete.

“We’ll see what Tennessee does in terms of developing that spot,” said Parker. “LaTrell definitely loves, enjoys and respects Larry Scott and that relationship there.”

At 6’3 and 230 pounds, Parker says LaTrell has the athleticism to get on the field a little sooner than other players. He said typical players come to Tennessee at 205-215 pounds and have to put on weight, but LaTrell won’t have to put on as much weight to get on the field in Knoxville.