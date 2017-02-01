LaBryan Ray one of the top uncommitted prospects in the South

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If LaBryan Ray picks Tennessee, Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said it will be a huge surprise for Tennessee.

Ray has had offers from Alabama and Florida. The four-star defensive end currently plays for James Clemens High School in Madisen, Alabama.

“He’s another guy kind of like Will Ignont, a North Alabama guy, another defensive lineman that can play any of the spots up front like Matthew Buttler, but a guy who did do the camp circuits and did get out there and compete against some of the top prospects in the country,” said Parker.

Parker says he asked mid-year enrollee offensive lineman Trey Smith who were some of the best guys he ever went against. He says Trey Smith listed Ray as one of the guys that he had the hardest time blocking.

“He was a huge target for the Crimson Tide, so you really never see Tennessee going to that state and getting the best player out of that state if Alabama and Auburn legitimately wanted them and Tennessee has done that,” said Parker. “It has been a remarkable recruitment with Labryan.”

Tennessee was able to get Ray back on campus for Orange Carpet Day, a couple days int he fall and he came back for the Tennnessee-Alabama game, according to Parker.

“You get him on campus for an unofficial, he came back for an official in January and Tennessee really put the hammer down and throttle on him,” said Parker.

Parker said he expects Ray to play early in his career with Tennessee. He thinks Derek Barnett leaving Tennessee as a first round draft pick helped solidify Ray’s decision.

“With Derek Barnett you could say ‘hey, we had this guy, we developed him… he’s going to make a lot of money in the league one day… he’s a record holder.’ I think that really stuck in the back of the head with LaBryan Ryan and helped Tennessee beat out Alabama and the other programs,” said Parker.