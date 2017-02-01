Knoxville police investigate man taking secretive video in stores

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department said they were notified Tuesday night that a man was secretly filming people in public places and posting the video online under the handle “Creeper.”

The videos and photos posted online seemed to feature young girls. The person shooting the video is walking behind them and appeared to film the girls without their knowledge.

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department said they are investigating and trying to find out if the person shooting the video is doing something potentially illegal. Darrell DeBusk with Knoxville Police Department said the videos appears to be shot in a public place, which is not illegal, because there is no expectation of privacy.

Knoxville Police Department’s special unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, is also investigating. Police said they think some of the girls may be underage, but even then it is not illegal to shoot video of them. Officers said they are working to identify the person and trying to find out if they are doing something potentially illegal.

If a person sees someone filming, police said they should notify the business so the person can be asked to leave. If someone sees themselves on social media, they can request the sites take down the video.