Knoxville plans improvements to North Broadway traffic flow

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Plans are in place to improve traffic flow along North Broadway from downtown to Fountain City, good news for you if you get antsy driving behind buses.

More than 45,000 cars travel that stretch of road every day.

“Lots of vehicles, lack of timing of the traffic lights being able to be synchronized and then, of course, when a bus has to stop, then people can back up behind it,” said Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero.

The city says during peak times of day, North Broadway exceeds the capacity it is meant to have.

“What happens at the traffic control signals, what we have is a condition where it takes multiple cycles to serve the demand that’s out there on the main street,” said Jeff Branham, City of Knoxville Chief Traffic Engineer.

Mayor Rogero caught the KAT bus heading to Fountain City Wednesday illustrating the ease of public transportation, but it is those buses that can cause some of the backup too.

With a $6.4 million dollar grant the city will implement a project called the Accelerated Bus Corridor. It will add pull off lanes for KAT buses so they do not block traffic when they stop.

“A light will go red for the cars and go green for the bus that lets the bus get back out into traffic safely and then it continues to maintain its schedule,” said Dawn Distler, director of transit.

This project will go hand-in-hand with the city’s Advanced Traffic Management System which will analyze where the slow-downs are and adjust the traffic signals in real-time to smooth the flow.

“It won’t relieve all congestion. Of course people still choose how much they drive and of course we encourage people to take KAT,” said Mayor Rogero.

The city says the project should be wrapped up by late 2019.