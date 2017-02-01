Knoxville man arrested after Walgreens robbery

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man is in custody after stealing from a West Knox County business and assaulting the manager Wednesday night.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says James Christopher Cagle, 25, entered the Walgreens on Oak Ridge Highway just before 1 p.m., placed several ink cartridges in a basket and walked through the front door without paying.

As he left the store, the manager asked him to stop and reached for the basket. Cagle sprayed him in the face with pepper spray and fled.

Deputies arrested Cagle around 6:00 p.m. He is charged with assault and attempted theft and will be held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

He has a criminal history in Knox County that includes worthless checks, theft of merchandise, implied consent, DUI, evading arrest, public intoxication, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle or trailer burglary, criminal trespass, drugs, possession of legend drug without prescription, theft by shoplifting, theft of property, and underage consumption.