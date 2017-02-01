Knox County Library offers online courses through Lynda.com

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Library announced a new feature for card holders.

Library card holders can now access on-demand video instruction for software, creative and business skills through Lynda.com.

The website has more than 5,000 online courses that range from IT and software development to digital photography and social media marketing. Many of the lessons are downloadable. Instructors are experts in the fields. Popular courses include; programming, HTML, project management, Excel 2016, WordPress, Illustrator CC, Javascript, Photoshop CC, Online Marketing and SQL.

“Providing Lynda.com to Knox County citizens is another way that we are supporting the business and creative communities in our area,” commented Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. “You can learn just about anything on Lynda – including the ukulele.”

Users must have an active Knox County Public Library card and PIN to use Lynda. To go to the website, visit KnoxLib.org/Lynda.