Kivon Bennett verbally commits to Tennessee despite father’s legacy

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Kivon Bennett is another player to come out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kivon Bennett and Joshua Palmer are coming from one of the better programs in the entire South, according to Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker. The defensive tackle verbally committed to Tennessee June 20.

“For a long time, Tennessee probably thought he was going to end up at Alabama, because that is where his father, Cornelius “Biscuit” Bennett went,” said Parker

Cornelius Bennett played for the Buffallo Bills from 1987-1995, Atlanta Falcons from 1996-1998 and Indianapolis Colts from 1999-2000. However, he got his start playing for Alabama.

Finally our son final high school game! Finished up healthy and victorious. Blessed pic.twitter.com/243kqjtLhy — Cornelius Bennett (@realcbennett97) December 30, 2016

“It was kind of interesting seeing Cornelius Bennet in the recruiting session at Tennessee,” said Parker. “I never saw him wear orange. I saw him wear some white, so I think he has some Crimson in his blood, but for Bennett, for his boy to stay committed to Tennessee throughout the process really surprised me.”

Like Nigel Warrior and Todd Kelly whose fathers also played in the NFL, Parker says Kivon Bennett will have some of the fundamentals, experience and teachings that will give him an edge over other players. Parker says he just needs to put on about 15-20 pounds to be able to compete right away as a defensive tackle.