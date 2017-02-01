Hundreds gather in downtown Knoxville for immigration rally

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – More than a thousand people gathered in Knoxville’s Market Square on Wednesday to support immigrants and refugees impacted by President Trump’s recent executive order on immigration, banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. The past few days have been filled with marches and protests across the nation.

The Knoxville group spent their lunch hour marching. The marchers said they were opening their hearts to the world and some were wearing a hijab for the first time.

The march winded down Gay Street and ultimately ended outside the City County Building where organizers planned to deliver messages to local lawmakers.

Related story: Trump order on refugees, Muslims sparks confusion, worry

PHOTOS: Knoxville immigration rally View as list View as gallery Open Gallery