Hundreds come out for Knoxville fundraiser to help refugees

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Hundreds of people came to a fundraiser to help refugees now living in Knoxville. All the money is going to Bridge Refugee Services.

The fundraiser happened at Yassin’s Falafel House. The owner of the popular food joint, Yassin Terou, is a Syrian refugee. He felt the need to give back after President Trump’s executive order temporarily bans refugees from seven middle eastern countries.

Terou was not surprised that business was so busy on Tuesday night.

“This is what Knoxville is,” said Terou.

Some customers waited over three hours before getting to the counter. Customers said it was at least three blocks long.

“Tons of people here. I have not seen the end of the line yet,” said Elizabeth Goodale, a customer.

Bridge Refugee Services is a program that helps refugees achieve their American Dream, just like Terou did, after leaving Syria. Regular customers say giving back is nothing new for Terou.

“This is just him, his personality, his way of life,” said Goodale.

Terou is a well-liked man and it showed. Hundreds showed up waiting past closing hours just to help.

“It’s good to see Yassin getting the support as he is tonight,” said Goodale.

The support is why Terou loves his new home, Knoxville.

“Every time I go out and they ask me why Knoxville? Here is the answer,” said Terou.

Terou said he was not going to close until the last customer was served.