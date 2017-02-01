Hearing in Holly Bobo murder case set for Wednesday

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A status hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in the case of three men charged with killing a 20-year-old nursing student in rural Tennessee.

Lawyers for the men are scheduled to appear before Judge C. Creed McGinley in Decaturville at 10 a.m.

Jason Autry and brothers Zachary Adams and John Dylan Adams are each charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011. Two men found her skull in a wooded area in Decatur County in September 2014.

McGinley is expected to address motions filed ahead of Zachary Adams’ trial. It is scheduled to start April 3 in Hardin County.

Prosecutors expect to then try Adams’ brother. Autry is not expected to go to trial until at least July.