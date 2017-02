KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Due to illness, Grace Christian Academy is closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Loudon County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday for the same reason.

Staff said they made the decision to close after much consideration. They said there was an excessive number of students absent due to illness.

After much consideration, due to excessive absenteeism and illness, GCA will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, 2/1 and Thursday, 2/2. — Grace Christian Acad (@gcarams) February 1, 2017

Anderson County School closed last week due to illness.

All Loudon County Schools are closed Thursday and Friday due to illness! pic.twitter.com/P77H78JIYy — Loudon Co. Sheriff (@LCSOTN) February 1, 2017