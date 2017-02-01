Friends remember victims of deadly Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Friends of two of the three people killed in a wrong-way crash Monday night on Interstate 640 remember them as good, churchgoing people.

It was only minutes after LeaAnn Wright said goodbye to her friend Paula Beeler when the unthinkable happened.

“You just can’t believe it,” Wright said.

The pair attended a funeral on Asheville Highway earlier that evening and remained in contact through text messaging.

“She didn’t respond for two hours and so this sort of got us worried,” Wright said. “The three of us were texting and Paula’s not answering, so we decided to go to her father’s house and see, you know, have you heard from them.”

There she learned that Paula Beeler, 46, and her husband Ronnie Beeler, 56, died in a fatal car wreck on their way home from the funeral she too attended.

“Even though they said they didn’t survive, you’re like are you sure?” she said.

Ronnie Beeler served as the chief financial officer for Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The hospital released the following statement regarding his passing:

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center has suffered the loss of one of our key executives. Our hospital’s Chief Financial Officer, Ronnie Beeler, and his wife, Paula, were killed in a tragic car accident last night. Ronnie joined Fort Sanders Regional in 2011, and was an invaluable member of our hospital’s management team and an integral part of our Covenant Health family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this accident.

Paula Beeler worked as a consultant and enjoyed teaching Bible study in her spare time.

“They were just good people and I know we say that a lot about people, but they really were,” Wright said.

Paula Beeler attended church service the day before the accident at the Graveston Baptist Church, where LeaAnn Wright’s son Nick serves as a pastor.

Nick Wright said the Beelers’ legacy will live on in both the church and the community.

“They were devoted friends to my parents,” he said. “No matter what they were willing to help them in any way and they not only brought support but they brought joy. Paula was the life of the party. It was just a constant good time. They were humble, faith-centered and family-centered people.”

LeaAnn Wright said she will remember Paula Beeler’s humor and giving spirit, and she will always cherish their friendship.

“We just sort of bonded. It was just an instant thing,” she said. “I wanted a friend like that and I’m glad I did.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Knoxville Police Department released the name of the driver of the Toyota Camry that crossed onto incoming traffic as Samuel Wiley Smith, Jr., who also died in the crash.