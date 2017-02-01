High school athletes commit on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – National Signing Day has arrived. Thousands of high school athletes will be signing scholarships across the country.

The Vols seem to have another strong signing class heading their way. Tennessee has 28 commits expected to sign.

Trey Smith is already on the UT campus as an early signee.

Ty Chandler committed to the Vols in August. With Jalen Hurd and Alvin Kamara no longer in the backfield, Chandler is a running back that will fit nicely behind John Kelly. Danny Parker said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Chandler bring more success to the Vols offense.

Seven other SEC schools are looking at the athlete. His Dad Chico played at Ole Miss. Chandler led Nashville’s Montgomery Bell Academy, to three straight state title games in high school.

La Vergne High School’s is one of the best safeties in the country. His teammate Princeton Fant is also a big add to the Tennessee receiving corps.

Two standouts in East Tennessee will be headed outside of Rocky Top.

Tee Higgins from Oak Ridge and Knoxville Catholic’s Amari Rodgers are set to sign with Clemson. The wide receiver duo are two of the best athletes in the state.

Rodgers totaled over 1,200 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns this season at Catholic. The Mr. Football award winner is the son of former Tennessee star Tee Martin. Tee is now leading the University of Southern California offense where Amari was committed last June.

“I think I struggled the most because it’s my father, we talk almost everyday. We had a long conversation and I got emotional because I didn’t want to pull away from him. I haven’t lived with him my whole life but I had a better opportunity at Clemson and I had to put my hands on it and he understood. He’s been there with me ever since.” said Rodgers to WATE 6 On Your Side.