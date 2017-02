STRAWBERRY PLAINS (WATE) – Carter High School announced its new football coach on National Signing Day.

Derek Witt will be the 16th head football coach for the Hornets. He is replacing Jeff McMillian who announced his resignation in December.

McMillan plans to retire from his teaching position at the end of the school year. McMillan will continue to coach track at Carter High School in the spring semester.

Nick Nash, Scott Branton and Ryan Roach will be assistant coaches for the Hornets.