Campbell County Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary suspect

JACKSBORO (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a home burglary in the Coolidge community.

The sheriff’s office says Brian Dykes has outstanding charges for aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 and vandalism. They are encouraging Dykes to turn himself into the jail immediately.

Investigators said on October 17, forced entry into a home located at 198 South Coolidge Road and stole multiple pieces of jewelry and a laptop.

Also, investigators are looking for Brian’s father, Benny Dykes. He is wanted for violating his probation.

Anyone with information on the two’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-562-7446.