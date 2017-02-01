15-year-old pleads guilty to murdering Hawkins County woman

Related Coverage Juvenile arrested in Hawkins County woman’s murder

MOORESBURG (WATE) – A 15-year-old has pleaded guilty in adult court to shooting a Hawkins County woman to death at her home in 2015.

Kyle Wolfe pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Margaret Jack Sliger. Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says the teen accepted the maximum penalty of 25 years in state prison, but will remain in the Hawkins County jail until his 16th birthday next month.

Sliger was found murdered in her backyard in May 2015. A juvenile was charged with the crime that November.

