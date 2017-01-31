Y-12 Federal Credit Union opens branch at Powell High School

POWELL (WATE) – Imagine being able to deposit or withdraw money…at school? That’s a reality for students at Powell High School.

Y-12 Federal Credit Union partnered with the school to create the “Powell Panther” Credit Union. The bank is unique because it’s for students and is managed by students.

The location provides banking services and will give students real life experience.

“These kids will be able to walk out of here with a high school diploma and they in theory could go to work for a financial institution the day after they graduate,” said Powell High School Principal Chad Smith.

The bank will be open once a week and ten student volunteers will alternate shifts at the location. Y-12 Federal Credit Union employees will train the students and teach them how to manage deposit and withdrawal transactions. Also, the students will learn how to open accounts.