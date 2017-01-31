TSA shows off lost and found items at McGhee Tyson Airport

ALCOA (WATE) – The recent holiday travel season brought millions of people through airports.

The added traffic means more items that are accidentally left at TSA checkpoints. Brian Helget, Supervisor with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at McGhee Tyson Airport, showed off some of the items left behind by passengers in the last couple weeks.

Helget said some of the common items include belts, jackets, and even car keys. He said a lot of people put their items in a bucket to run through the x-ray machine, walk through the metal detector and forget about an item, such as a belt, and then put it in a black bowl and are in such a rush they forget to pick up the items.

He said the TSA makes every effort to let passengers know if they’ve left something behind, including making announcements over the intercom in the terminals. Helget says one of the biggest problems agents face is people are not calling or coming back for lost items.

“People are wearing their headphones, listening to music and we’re making calls for them to come back, but they’ve got their headphones and they don’t hear that they have left,” said Helget.

About 50 percent of items are reunited with owners, according to Helget. He said the airport holds lost items for 30 days.

To retrieve items, Helget said passengers can call (865) 342-1657 and they will be given a number to the person so they can retrieve it. If someone is not coming back through McGhee Tyson, they can talk to the airport’s liaison to pay for the item to be shipped back to them.

PHOTOS: Lost and Found at McGhee Tyson Airport View as list View as gallery Open Gallery