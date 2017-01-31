Tennessee commit Jordan Murphy a big get for Gillespie



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Jordan Murphy is certainly a playmaker.

The wide receiver from Hattiesburg High School had LSU and Mississippi at the top of his list, but eventually picked the Volunteers. He verbally committed on July 21.

Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said part of the reason he decided to commit to Tennessee was because of running backs recruiting coordinator Robert Gillespie. Gillespie actually attended Hattiesburg High School.

“That relationship was huge for Tennessee to get Jordan Murphy out of that state,” said Parker. “Ole Miss came very hard after him late in the process, but the Vols were able to hold on and for his skill-set.”

Parker says, like commit Jacquez Jones, Murphy won’t wow people with his height, weight or speed. However, he says Murphy is prolific with what he does as far as a wide-receiver.

“If you were to go out and play out in the backyard with all of Tennessee’s wide receivers I think he would be one of the guys that you would pick first, because he just finds a way to get open and when he gets open and when he gets open he’s very sure-handed, catches the football,” said Parker.

Parker said Murphy had over 70 catches his senior year of high school football.