Sevier County E-911 supervisor shares wildfire story in blog

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A leader with Sevier County’s 911 center is sharing her account of the night of the deadly wildfires by writing about it on her blog.

E-911 Supervisor Judy Tucker wrote in a post dated one day shy of two months since the fire that she will forever carry the unseen emotional scarring. She says she cannot discuss specific calls due to an order to keep the recordings closed until the investigation is complete.

She did offer one previously unmentioned detail – that 911 dispatchers directed people to swimming pools when they couldn’t get out due to blocked roads and that some people got into the river to escape the flames.

Tucker says more than 1,400 911 calls came in during a 24 hour period, more than 10 times the normal call volume, and the phones were ringing constantly for 14 hours.

“Hellfire may have rained down on us that night, but many stories of courage, faith and grace are being shared,” she wrote in the blog.

