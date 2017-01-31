Senate committee approves DeVos for education secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the more controversial of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees has won committee approval. The education committee today approved the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be education secretary, after a clash by Republican and Democratic senators over the nomination. Democrat Patty Murray charged that DeVos has spent her family’s wealth to push “extreme anti-student ideology.”

.@SenatorTimScott says he is “looking forward to the opportunity to have Betsy DeVos as our champion for all children, for all education” — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2017

