Registration open for 2017 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

More than 4,500 runners competed in the 2016 Knoxville Marathon.
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If your New Year’s resolution was to get in shape or if you’re just an avid runner, the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is just over two months away.

Registration is open and runners will take their marks at the starting line on April 2. Current cost for the full marathon is $80, for the half-marathon $65, two person relay $65, four person relay $50, 5K $35 and Covenant Kids Run $15, but those prices increase on February 14.

The marathon course is a 26.2 mile journey through Knoxville, designed to show off the city and several of its neighborhoods. All racers must pick up their race packet, along with T-shirt and goody bag, at the Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, April 1.

