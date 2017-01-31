Opportunity for Vols-committ Cheyenne Labruzza to play as true freshman

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker admits he doesn’t know how Tennessee was able to hold on to Cheyenne Labruzza.

Parker says Labruzza had an offer and was getting a lot of attention from LSU, but really bonded with Tennessee’s coaching staff. The four-star cornerback verbally committed to Tennessee on April 16 and Parker said he looks up to Cameron Sutton.

“Usually those guys end up as tigers, but Tennessee did a great job hoarding LSU to get Cheyenne on campus,” said Parker. “He had some knee injuries his senior year that kind of back-tracked his progress, but if he can get healthy, pack on a little bit of weight, then he has a great chance to compete right away at cornerback.”

Fans should not only expect to see Labruzza on the field, but in front of the camera. Parker says he is very respectful and carries a smile all the time.