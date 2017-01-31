Memphis officer arrested for assault, vandalism

Memphis, TENN. (WATN) – A Memphis police officer was arrested Saturday morning.

Police say Officer Wayne Carter assaulted his girlfriend and vandalized her residence.

Officers say when they arrived a female advised that her boyfriend, and father of her child, Walter Carter, assaulted her and broke the front glass door of her residence.

Carter, reportedly shattered the front glass door when the victim exited the residence.

The victim says she and the suspect were involved in physical struggle when she was struck in the mouth.

No visible injuries were seen.

Carter, who was off duty when this occurred, was arrested and charged with assault and vandalism.

He has been relieved from duty pending investigation.