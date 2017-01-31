Lemaricus Davidson’s former cellmate shares story, pushes for more charges for Eric Boyd

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man who spent time in prison in West Tennessee is sharing his story about the time he spent with his cellmate – Lemaricus Davidson, the man considered the ringleader in the carjacking, torture and murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom. Davidson was sentenced to death after he was convicted.

In 2003 and 2004, Kelvin Cowans was behind bars in West Tennessee where he met Davidson. Both were serving time for aggravated robbery.

“We would compare our crimes and stuff and his was just always a little darker,” said Cowans.

Cowans, who is currently out of state, said via Skype he and Davision were cellmates and he thought they were friends – determined to turn their lives around.

More details: 10 years since Christian-Newsom murders in Knoxville

“This was before the murders. This guy was like a brother to me. We played on the same basketball team. He was my barber. I was his barber. We played checkers all the time,” said Cowans.

Three years later, after they had both been released, Cowans learned about the horrendous crimes Davidson committed against Christian and Newsom. It made him remember a time he says he saw Davidson choking another inmate.

“I walked in and broke it up because it looked like to me he was about to kill him,” he said. “Seeing that and then hearing how he choked Channon Christian, it wasn’t farfetched for me because I had already experienced that with him in the penitentiary before he got out.”

Cowans wrote a book about his experience with Davidson called “The Most Evil Person I Ever Met.”

“I just thought it was so evil and I met a lot of weird evil people in the penitentiary. And he just turned out to be the most evil one I ever met.”

Cowans has also written another book about Eric Boyd and why he believes Boyd should face more charges in the crimes against Christian and Newsom. He’s not the only one who agrees. Cowans is now working with the Newsoms to push for Boyd to serve more time.

Stephanie Beecken spoke with Cowans about the push for Eric Boyd to serve more time. Hear from him and the Newsom family tonight at 6.