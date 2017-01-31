Knoxville mayor weighs in on immigration issue

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero has been commenting on social media about immigration as the president’s stand on the issue is stirring debate.

Rogero said in Facebook posts that she’s concerned about the recent executive orders. Her message to the public is that the city does not set national immigration policy and will work within the law to ensure Knoxville is a welcoming place for everyone. She also noted that Knoxville Police Department officers do not ask about immigration or citizenship status.

Tuesday, after the weekend protests over the changes to visa rules, the mayor posted a copy of her comments last month to the National Immigrant Integration Conference. Rogero noted that her ancestors came to America from Spain and Italy.

“The nationalities change, but the challenges remain the same,” she said. “That is why it is more important than ever that we speak up, and that we reaffirm our commitment to be open and welcoming – to respect the value and the dignity of all of our residents.”

